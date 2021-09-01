Italy steps up security in train stations for No Green Pass protests

'No Green Pass' protests at railway stations around Italy.

Italy's interior minister Luciana Lamorgese has pledged a "zero tolerance" approach for anyone who attempts to disrupt train services as part of 'No Green Pass' demonstrations planned in railway stations across the country on Wednesday 1 September.

Security has been stepped up at key train stations in cities around Italy ahead of the protests, scheduled in the afternoon, as new Green Pass rules take effect for those travelling on long-distance transport.

As of 1 September the Green Pass - a certificate which shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19 - is required to board Intercity and high-speed trains, as well as domestic flights, long-distance buses and inter-regional ferries.

Protesters say the new travel obligations discriminate against commuters who choose not to get the Green Pass, which they have described as a "slavery passport."

Italy's Green Pass - which is also required to dine indoors in restaurants and provides access to a host of leisure and cultural activities - is not needed to travel on local transport networks or regional trains.

Yesterday transport unions called for additional security for railway staff and commuters due to the "clear risks" connected to the planned demonstrations as protesters threatened to 'block' trains from departing.

The interior ministry has stated that it "will always ensure the freedom to demonstrate peacefully in compliance with the rules" but warned that it would not tolerate "acts of violence and threats."

Details about the Green Pass can be found - in Italian - on the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.

Photo La Repubblica