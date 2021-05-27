Italy sees sharp fall in covid-19 hospital cases, report

Weekly number of covid-19 cases in Italy drops for 10th week in a row.

Italy has seen a sharp decline in the number of hospital and intensive care admissions for covid-19 over the last 50 days, according to a report from the Gimbe Foundation, a public health think tank.

The study charts the collapse of hospital cases since the peak on 6 April, with hospitalisations down by almost 71 per cent and intensive care cases dropping by almost 65 per cent.

Since 6 April the number of people hospitalised in Italy for coronavirus has fallen from 29,337 to 8,557, while the number of those in intensive units has dropped from 3,743 to 1,323.

Gimbe president Nino Cartabellotta credits the collapse in hospitalisations with the vaccination of "the most advanced age groups," reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Comparing the data from 19-25 May with the previous week, the report found a further decrease in new covid cases (30,867 down from 43,795) and deaths (1,004 down from 1,215).

Hospitalisations with coronavirus also decreased over the same period: 8,557 cases compared to 11,539, and intensive care cases: 1,323 compared to 1,689, reports ANSA.

Cartabellotta also said that new weekly cases continue to drop, for the 10th consecutive week, a phenomenon the Gimbe president credits with the "reduced circulation of the virus" as well as a decrease in the number of tests being carried out.

"Compared to the previous week, in fact, there was a decrease of 12.2 per cent of people tested (-69.010) and of 24.9 per cent compared to two weeks ago (-165.241)," Cartabellotta said.

The data from Gimbe confirms downward covid trends throughout Italy, and in eight regions - Abruzzo, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Molise, the autonomous province of Trento, Sardinia, Umbria and Veneto - the weekly incidence of cases is less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website

Photo: Diners at Da Mario in Pigneto, Rome. Credit: znatalias / Shutterstock.com.
