Italy: Royal Palace of Caserta bans horse-drawn carriages after horse’s death
Decision to cease practice follows recent death of horse pulling tourists in midday sun.
Italy's Royal Palace of Caserta has ordered that horse-drawn carriages no longer be permitted to operate within its grounds following the recent death of a horse as it pulled a carriage load of tourists in the summer heat.
"The horse-drawn carriage service at Reggio di Caserta has ceased," reads the statement released by the state monument, reports Italian news agency Adnkronos.
