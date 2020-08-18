Italy: Royal Palace of Caserta bans horse-drawn carriages after horse’s death

Decision to cease practice follows recent death of horse pulling tourists in midday sun.

Italy's Royal Palace of Caserta has ordered that horse-drawn carriages no longer be permitted to operate within its grounds following the recent death of a horse as it pulled a carriage load of tourists in the summer heat.

"The horse-drawn carriage service at Reggio di Caserta has ceased," reads the statement released by the state monument, reports Italian news agency Adnkronos.

Management stated that the current arrangement with a company operating horse-drawn carriages on palace grounds has been terminated and that new contracts will not be given.

The statement said the decision followed the tragic death" of a horse hauling tourists around the site at midday on 12 August.

The incident was condemned at the time by environmentalists who claimed that the horse was "killed by heat and fatigue."

It has been reported in local media that the horse-drawn carriages at Caserta could be replaced with electric golf buggy -style vehicles.