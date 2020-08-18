Italy: Royal Palace of Caserta bans horse-drawn carriages after horse’s death

Decision to cease practice follows recent death of horse pulling tourists in midday sun.

Italy's Royal Palace of Caserta has ordered that horse-drawn carriages no longer be permitted to operate within its grounds following the recent death of a horse as it pulled a carriage load of tourists in the summer heat.

"The horse-drawn carriage service at Reggio di Caserta has ceased," reads the statement released by the state monument, reports Italian news agency Adnkronos.

Management stated that the current arrangement with a company operating horse-drawn carriages on palace grounds has been terminated and that new contracts will not be given.

The statement said the decision followed the tragic death" of a horse hauling tourists around the site at midday on 12 August.

The incident was condemned at the time by environmentalists who claimed that the horse was "killed by heat and fatigue."

It has been reported in local media that the horse-drawn carriages at Caserta could be replaced with electric golf buggy -style vehicles.

General Info

Address Viale Douhet, 2/a, 81100 Caserta CE, Italy

View on Map

Italy: Royal Palace of Caserta bans horse-drawn carriages after horse’s death

Viale Douhet, 2/a, 81100 Caserta CE, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome policeman adopts puppy abandoned under hot sun
Animals

Rome policeman adopts puppy abandoned under hot sun

Italy: Horse dies pulling tourists at Royal Palace of Caserta
Animals

Italy: Horse dies pulling tourists at Royal Palace of Caserta

Heatwave: Wild boar cool off under Rome fountain
Animals

Heatwave: Wild boar cool off under Rome fountain

Rome residents urged not to abandon pets over summer holidays
Animals

Rome residents urged not to abandon pets over summer holidays

Rome zoo presents lion cubs born during lockdown
Animals

Rome zoo presents lion cubs born during lockdown

Rome's cat sanctuary among the ruins
Animals

Rome's cat sanctuary among the ruins

Italy: Mamma bear and four cubs eat cherries in Abruzzo village
Animals

Italy: Mamma bear and four cubs eat cherries in Abruzzo village

Italy: cat dies from mystery bat virus in Arezzo
Animals

Italy: cat dies from mystery bat virus in Arezzo

Sperm whale trapped in fishing net off the Aeolian Islands gets rescued by divers
Animals

Sperm whale trapped in fishing net off the Aeolian Islands gets rescued by divers

Rome's beach for dogs reopens
Animals

Rome's beach for dogs reopens

Animal culture in Rome: Not just a city for cats

Animal culture in Rome: Not just a city for cats

Rome’s Bioparco zoo reopens after lockdown
Animals

Rome’s Bioparco zoo reopens after lockdown

Amatrice bids farewell to Aaron the hero dog
Animals

Amatrice bids farewell to Aaron the hero dog

Italy: Whales swim in ship-free Strait of Messina
Animals

Italy: Whales swim in ship-free Strait of Messina

WWF: Italian regions make new laws for hunters during crisis
Animals

WWF: Italian regions make new laws for hunters during crisis