29.6 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 26 June 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Marble head found at bottom of Lake Nemi near Rome
News Culture

Marble head found at bottom of Lake Nemi near Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Discovery made during cleaning of lake floor.

A marble head has been found in Lago di Nemi, leading to speculation that it could once have decorated Emperor Caligula's ships best associated with the small volcanic lake near Rome.

The mysterious discovery was made during routine works to clean the bed of the lake in the Castelli Romani town at the weekend, according to Italian news sites.

For now there is no official confirmation on the exact nature of the find and the local administration has invited the public "to respect the integrity and delicacy of the site where the discovery was made", reports La Repubblica newspaper.

The mayor of Nemi "hopes that this discovery will shed new light on the history of Caligula and his legacy, allowing the secrets hidden in the depths of Lake Nemi to be revealed again," reports news agency Dire.

The archaeological remains of the two lavish ceremonial ships, built under the reign of Caligula in the first century AD, were recovered between 1928 and 1932 after Mussolini ordered the draining of the lake.

The enormous ships, which had been hidden 18 metres below the lake surface for centuries, were subsequently housed in a nearby purpose-built museum which was destroyed by fire on the night of 31 May 1944, during world war two.

The purpose of the ships, one larger than the other, remains the source of speculation, with the larger vessel believed to have been an elaborate floating palace, which contained marble floors and mosaics, fountains, heating, plumbing and baths.

Paideia 724x450
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Italy displays San Casciano bronzes in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Sora Lella: Rome remembers Elena Fabrizi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture Editorials

James Joyce in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's Pantheon to charge entry fee from 1 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's best concerts this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome to host international literature festival on Palatine Hill

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy: Siena Cathedral unveils stunning mosaic floors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -