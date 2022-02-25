Italian cities rally against Russia's war on Ukraine

Peaceful protests and vigils held in Rome, Milan, Turin and Naples.

Rallies and prayer vigils for peace in Ukraine were held in cities across Italy on Thursday night, with Ukrainians joined by Italians in demanding an end to Russia's war on Ukraine.

In Rome the Colosseum was illuminated in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine's flag, in an initiative organised by Italy's culture ministry, with a prayer vigil for peace held in the S. Maria in Trastevere church.

There was also a protest in front of the Russian embassy, organised by the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD), whose leader Enrico Letta said that "all of Italy" is with the Ukrainians "in this struggle that will not end until Ukraine is free from the Russian invader."

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who attended the rally, said the images of Russia's war on Ukraine are "scenes that Europe no longer wants to see and for which our strongest condemnation is needed.”

Gualtieri said that a candlelit procession will take place from the Campidoglio, Rome's city hall, to the Colosseum at 18.00 on Friday evening.

In Milan about 1,000 people demonstrated in Piazza della Scala against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, holding a giant Ukrainian flag, reports newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Earlier a small protest was held outside the city's Russian consulate with demonstrators carrying placards that read "Stop Putin", "Putin terrorista" and "No war".

Ukrainian residents in Naples unfurled a 30m-long peace flag in the city centre and attended a prayer vigil at the Santuario della Beata Vergine del S. Rosario di Pompei cathedral, while last night landmarks in Turin, Genova and Florence were lit up in the colours of Ukraine's flag.

On Wednesday Italian premier Mario Draghi expressed "full and unconditional solidarity" with the Ukrainian people of behalf of Italy, calling on Russian president Vladimir Putin to "put an end to the bloodshed".

The Vatican's secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin, called for a "glimmer of conscience on the part of those who hold in their hands the fortunes of the world" to "spare the world from the folly and horrors of war".

There are 250,000 Ukrainians registered as resident in Italy, reports newspaper La Stampa, however it is estimated that more than 400,000 Ukrainians are living in Italy, including those who have obtained Italian citizenship or who do not have residency papers.

Cover photo Corriere della Sera

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76531
Previous article Ukraine: Italy PM calls on Putin to stop the bloodshed

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukraine: Italy PM calls on Putin to stop the bloodshed
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy PM calls on Putin to stop the bloodshed

Italy lights up Colosseum with Ukraine flag colours
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy lights up Colosseum with Ukraine flag colours

Italy PM condemns Russia's 'unjustifiable' attack on Ukraine
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Italy PM condemns Russia's 'unjustifiable' attack on Ukraine

Ukraine: Pope calls for day of fasting for peace
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Pope calls for day of fasting for peace

Italy condemns Putin's recognition of Ukraine rebel regions
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Italy condemns Putin's recognition of Ukraine rebel regions

Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Ukraine
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Ukraine

Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine

Spat between Rome and Ukraine over Tymoshenko
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Spat between Rome and Ukraine over Tymoshenko