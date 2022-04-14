Italy postal worker hid 3,000 letters

Poste Italiane employee hid mail in her car and home.

A postal worker in the central Italian town of Spoleto faces criminal charges after being found in possession of around 3,000 letters that she had never delivered.

The police investigation was launched after the woman's employers became suspicious of her behaviour, reports news agency ANSA.

When the carabinieri stopped the postal worker in her car they discovered four bags containing hundreds of letters hidden in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of her home revealed thousands more items of correspondence, both regular and registered mail.

The Spoleto post office has reclaimed the hidden mail which it says is currently being sorted and will be delivered in the coming days.