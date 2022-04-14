Italy postal worker hid 3,000 letters

Poste Italiane employee hid mail in her car and home.

A postal worker in the central Italian town of Spoleto faces criminal charges after being found in possession of around 3,000 letters that she had never delivered.

The police investigation was launched after the woman's employers became suspicious of her behaviour, reports news agency ANSA.

When the carabinieri stopped the postal worker in her car they discovered four bags containing hundreds of letters hidden in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of her home revealed thousands more items of correspondence, both regular and registered mail.

The Spoleto post office has reclaimed the hidden mail which it says is currently being sorted and will be delivered in the coming days.

General Info

Address 06049 Spoleto, Province of Perugia, Italy

View on Map

Italy postal worker hid 3,000 letters

06049 Spoleto, Province of Perugia, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76762
Previous article Uomini e Donne: An Italian TV Phenomenon

RELATED ARTICLES

Putin statue vandalised in Rome wax museum
English news in Italy

Putin statue vandalised in Rome wax museum

Rome extends availablity of outdoor restaurant tables
English news in Italy

Rome extends availablity of outdoor restaurant tables

3.4 magnitude earthquake near Rome
English news in Italy

3.4 magnitude earthquake near Rome

Italy's May Day concert returns to Rome piazza after two years
English news in Italy

Italy's May Day concert returns to Rome piazza after two years

Rome marks ANZAC Day 2022
English news in Italy

Rome marks ANZAC Day 2022

Villa Aurora: Rome property with Caravaggio mural up for auction a second time
English news in Italy

Villa Aurora: Rome property with Caravaggio mural up for auction a second time

Italy remembers victims of L'Aquila earthquake on 13th anniversary
English news in Italy

Italy remembers victims of L'Aquila earthquake on 13th anniversary

Italy lures remote workers with digital nomad visa
English news in Italy

Italy lures remote workers with digital nomad visa

Italy celebrates Italian Unity Day on 17 March

Italy celebrates Italian Unity Day on 17 March

Italy's Lazio region offers couples €2,000 to get married in Rome
English news in Italy

Italy's Lazio region offers couples €2,000 to get married in Rome

Festa della Donna: Italy celebrates Women's Day
English news in Italy

Festa della Donna: Italy celebrates Women's Day

Rome unveils bid for Expo 2030: Future is our History
English news in Italy

Rome unveils bid for Expo 2030: Future is our History

Covid: Italy to suspend unvaccinated over-50 workers
English news in Italy

Covid: Italy to suspend unvaccinated over-50 workers

Italy lifts outdoor mask mandate amid easing of covid rules
English news in Italy

Italy lifts outdoor mask mandate amid easing of covid rules

Italian pop star Emma hits back over body shaming
English news in Italy

Italian pop star Emma hits back over body shaming