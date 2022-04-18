Italy PM Mario Draghi tests positive for covid-19

Italian premier will miss trip to Africa.

Italy's prime minister Mario Draghi has tested positive for covid-19 but is asymptomatic, a government spokesperson announced on Monday.

This means that the premier will miss a trip to central and southern Africa, scheduled on 20-21 April, as part of a mission to source alternative gas supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Italy is to be represented in the trips to Angola and the Republic of Congo by ecological transition minister Roberto Cingolani and foreign minister Luigi Di Maio.

Draghi is currently at his holiday home near Città della Pieve in the central province of Perugia, where he had gone to spend the Easter holiday with his family, news agency ANSA reports.

