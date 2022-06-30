Italy opens museums for free on Sunday 3 July

Rome's state and city-run museums free on first Sunday of the month.

State museums and archaeological sites in Rome and across Italy will be open for free on Sunday 3 July thanks to the Domenica al Museo initiative.

The nationwide free entry scheme is held every first Sunday of the month in tandem with the monthly free entry for Rome's city-run museums.

This means that practically all museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be free to visitors this Sunday, however some museums such as Galleria Borghese require advance booking.

The initiative also gives free access to temporary exhibitions currently underway in the city's museums, with the exception of the Robert Doisneau show at the Ara Pacis.

The Italian culture ministry encourages the wearing of masks when visiting museums however it is not obligatory. For details of participating museums see ministry website.

