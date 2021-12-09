Italy No Vax dentist with fake arm gets covid vaccine for real

Biella dentist says he has received first dose of covid vaccine.

An Italian anti-vaxxer dentist who made news headlines around the world after he presented a fake silicone arm to dodge the covid vaccine says he has since got vaccinated in one of his actual arms.

Guido Russo, who faces possible criminal charges for his actions, gave his version of the bizarre incident in Biella last week on Italian television show Non è l'Arena on Wednesday night, accompanied by his lawyer.

Russo, who was suspended from the register of dentists because he was not vaccinated, said his action was "meant as a provocation", a protest against the vaccine mandate, adding: "I knew they would catch me."

"You could see from far away that it was fake" - he told TV host Massimo Giletti - "I wanted everyone to arrive at that moment, the managers of the vaccination hub and the Carabinieri. I wanted a bit of an audience but for a small, personal protest, not on a national scale."

The 57-year-old said that he "bowed" to the state's requirement that all medical workers get the covid vaccine which, he acknowledged, is "the best weapon against this disease" before adding: "but we must be able to make the choice, regardless of whether it is right or wrong."