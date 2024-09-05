Italy premier rejects resignation of scandal-hit culture minister

Sangiuliano admits affair in tearful TV apology.

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni has rejected the resignation of embattled culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano amid a controversy over a failed attempt to hire his lover as a ministry advisor.

In a tearful TV interview with state broadcaster RAI on Wednesday night, Sangiuliano admitted having an affair with social media influencer and fashion entrepreneur Maria Rosaria Boccia.

Sangiuliano, 62, said that he revoked Boccia's appointment as a ministerial advisor for major events to avoid a conflict of interest due to their romantic relationship.

The minister reiterated that no public money was spent on expenses related to Boccia's participation at official events and that she had no access to confidential documents.

Sangiuliano insisted that he paid personally for all trips and overnight stays for Boccia, 41, who was photographed accompanying the minister to multiple events around Italy over the summer.

During the 15-minute TV interview, Sangiuliano waved around documents which allegedly proved he had picked up the bill for all Boccia's expenses, claiming: "I am not blackmailable".

The emotional minister apologised to the prime minister and the entire government "for the embarrassment", to his colleagues, but above all to his wife who he described as "an exceptional person".

Sangiuliano: "Chiedo scusa a mia moglie. Poi a Meloni che mi ha dato fiducia per l'imbarazzo" pic.twitter.com/NvrRRArGl2 — Il Grande Flagello (@grande_flagello) September 4, 2024

The controversy erupted last week when Boccia publicly thanked Sangiuliano for appointing her as an advisor for major events, a claim denied by the minister who said his ministry never gave her "a euro, not even a coffee".

Sangiuliano said that Boccia had never taken part in operational meetings in relation to an upcoming G7 culture summit in Pompeii or that she had access to classified documents, claims rejected by Boccia.

Despite growing calls for him to stand down, Sangiuliano survived a meeting with Meloni on Tuesday during which he "reiterated the truth" of the statements he gave to La Stampa.

Boccia responded by sharing a screenshot of an email from the minister's secretary with airline boarding passes for "Sangiuliano/Boccia flights" along with a recording of her phonecall with a culture ministry official regarding her "appointment as advisor to the minister for major events".

Following Sangiuliano's TV interview, the opposition continued to call for his resignation, with former premier Matteo Renzi saying the minister "has become the laughing stock of the country".