News

Margherita Cassano to be first woman to head Italy's Supreme Court

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cassano to become Italy's highest-ranking judge.

Margherita Cassano has been nominated as president of the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation and is set to become the first woman in Italy to hold this position.

Cassano, currently the deputy president of the Corte Suprema di Cassazione, was nominated unanimously on Tuesday by the committee of the Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSM), the judiciary's self-governing body.

Her appointment will need to be confirmed with a second vote on 1 March, in the presence of the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, however this is considered a formality.

Cassano, 67, will replace the court's outgoing president Pietro Curzio who is about to retire.

Based at the Palazzo di Giustizia in Rome's Prati district, the Supreme Court of Cassation is the highest court of appeal or court of last resort in Italy. 

Photo ANSA

