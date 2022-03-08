Italy's Lazio region offers couples €2,000 to get married in Rome

Lazio region seeks to jump start wedding tourism.

The central Italian region of Lazio, which includes Rome, is offering up to €2,000 to couples who choose to get married there as part of the 'In Lazio with Love' scheme.

Regional authorities have allocated funds of €10 million as part of plans to support companies and services in "the wedding supply chain" whose business has been badly affected by the covid pandemic.

The offer is aimed at Italian and foreign couples who celebrate a marriage or civil union in Lazio between now and the end of this year, and who purchase wedding-related services or products in the region.

2. Le coppie, anche estere, che decideranno di sposarsi o unirsi civilmente nel nostro territorio potranno contare su un contributo di 2.000€ con l'operazione "Nel Lazio con Amore".— Regione Lazio (@RegioneLazio) March 8, 2022

Couples can claim back the money on everything from wedding attire to flowers, rings, hairdressers, photographers, catering, car rental for the ceremony, and wedding planner services.

The offer does not include online purchases and couples can present up to five receipts for payments related to their wedding in Lazio. For full details see Regione Lazio website.