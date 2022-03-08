Italy's Lazio region offers couples €2,000 to get married in Rome

Lazio region seeks to jump start wedding tourism.

The central Italian region of Lazio, which includes Rome, is offering up to €2,000 to couples who choose to get married there as part of the 'In Lazio with Love' scheme.

Regional authorities have allocated funds of €10 million as part of plans to support companies and services in "the wedding supply chain" whose business has been badly affected by the covid pandemic.

The offer is aimed at Italian and foreign couples who celebrate a marriage or civil union in Lazio between now and the end of this year, and who purchase wedding-related services or products in the region.

Couples can claim back the money on everything from wedding attire to flowers, rings, hairdressers, photographers, catering, car rental for the ceremony, and wedding planner services.

The offer does not include online purchases and couples can present up to five receipts for payments related to their wedding in Lazio. For full details see Regione Lazio website.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76593
Previous article The women in charge of Rome's museums

RELATED ARTICLES

Festa della Donna: Italy celebrates Women's Day
English news in Italy

Festa della Donna: Italy celebrates Women's Day

Rome unveils bid for Expo 2030: Future is our History
English news in Italy

Rome unveils bid for Expo 2030: Future is our History

Covid: Italy to suspend unvaccinated over-50 workers
English news in Italy

Covid: Italy to suspend unvaccinated over-50 workers

Italy lifts outdoor mask mandate amid easing of covid rules
English news in Italy

Italy lifts outdoor mask mandate amid easing of covid rules

Italian pop star Emma hits back over body shaming
English news in Italy

Italian pop star Emma hits back over body shaming

Italy shocked by discovery of woman two years after she died alone
English news in Italy

Italy shocked by discovery of woman two years after she died alone

Italy's Sanremo recalls victims of Mafia bombings 30 years ago
English news in Italy

Italy's Sanremo recalls victims of Mafia bombings 30 years ago

Italy's President Mattarella to be sworn in for second term
English news in Italy

Italy's President Mattarella to be sworn in for second term

Sanremo: Lorena Cesarini hits out at racism in Italy
English news in Italy

Sanremo: Lorena Cesarini hits out at racism in Italy

Sanremo Music Festival 2022: a guide to Italy’s most famous song contest
English news in Italy

Sanremo Music Festival 2022: a guide to Italy’s most famous song contest

Italy: 12-year-old boy insulted and attacked for being Jewish
English news in Italy

Italy: 12-year-old boy insulted and attacked for being Jewish

Italy's former royal family seeks return of crown jewels
English news in Italy

Italy's former royal family seeks return of crown jewels

Italy celebrates 100 years of Baci Perugina chocolates
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates 100 years of Baci Perugina chocolates

Italy seeks UNESCO heritage status for Italian espresso coffee
English news in Italy

Italy seeks UNESCO heritage status for Italian espresso coffee

Italy's Calabria region hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake
English news in Italy

Italy's Calabria region hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake