29.3 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 12 September 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hackers attack Rome websites for museums, tourism and culture
News English news in Italy

Hackers attack Rome websites for museums, tourism and culture

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cyber attack hits Rome sites operated by Zètema.

A number of websites relating to Rome museums, tourism and cultural services promoted by the Italian capital remain offline following a cyber attack on Monday.

Hackers targeted sites and apps operated by Zètema, on behalf of the city, and work is underway to restore services as quickly as possible, Zètema Progetto Cultura said in a statement.

The sites still down on Tuesday included Musei in Comune and the individual websites of city-run museums, Turismo Roma, Roma Pass, Culture Roma, MIC Card, 060608 and Sovrintendenza Roma.

JCU 724x450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Pideia 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy's Campi Flegrei near Naples shaken by 3.8-magnitude earthquake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy braced for severe storms as heatwave ends

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy issues red alert heatwave warnings in 19 cities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks anniversary of Riace Bronzes discovery

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Siena hosts Palio horse race on 16 August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

US tourist killed in boat crash off Italy's Amalfi coast

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy wildfires: Mourners forced to abandon coffin during wake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates as Egypt pardons Patrick Zaki

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -