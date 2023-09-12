Hackers attack Rome websites for museums, tourism and culture

Cyber attack hits Rome sites operated by Zètema.

A number of websites relating to Rome museums, tourism and cultural services promoted by the Italian capital remain offline following a cyber attack on Monday.

Hackers targeted sites and apps operated by Zètema, on behalf of the city, and work is underway to restore services as quickly as possible, Zètema Progetto Cultura said in a statement.

A causa di un attacco hacker, non è possibile accedere al nostro portale web, alle app e servizi collegati. Stiamo effettuando le verifiche e i controlli necessari per ristabilire l'operatività.

Seguiteci sui social per rimanere aggiornati. Ci scusiamo per il disagio. — Turismo Roma (@Turismoromaweb) September 11, 2023

The sites still down on Tuesday included Musei in Comune and the individual websites of city-run museums, Turismo Roma, Roma Pass, Culture Roma, MIC Card, 060608 and Sovrintendenza Roma.