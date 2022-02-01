Italy unveils finalists for Italian Capital of Culture 2024

News in Italy: Shortlist unveiled for Italian Capital of Culture 2024.

Italy's culture ministry has announced the 10 finalists for the 2024 edition of the Italian Capital of Culture.

The shortlisted towns and cities vying for the title must present their bids via video link to a jury appointed by the culture ministry on 3-4 March.

The jury will then be tasked with recommending the most suitable candidate for the prestigious recognition to culture minister Dario Franceschini.

The following are the 10 finalists vying for the title of Italy's Capital of Culture 2024:

Ascoli Piceno , a town in the central Marche region

, a town in the central Marche region Chioggia , a coastal town near Venice

, a coastal town near Venice Grosseto , a city near the coast of Tuscany

, a city near the coast of Tuscany Mesagne , a town on the coast of the south-eastern Puglia region

, a town on the coast of the south-eastern Puglia region Pesaro , a city in Le Marche on the Adriatic Sea

, a city in Le Marche on the Adriatic Sea Sestri Levante / Tigullio , near Genoa in the north-west Liguria region

/ , near Genoa in the north-west Liguria region Siracusa , a city on the east coast of Sicily

, a city on the east coast of Sicily Paestum / Alto Cilento in the Salerno province of the southern Campania region

/ in the Salerno province of the southern Campania region Viareggio , a coastal city near Lucca in northern Tuscany

, a coastal city near Lucca in northern Tuscany Vicenza, a city in the north-east Veneto region

Procida, the tiny island in the Gulf of This year's Capital of Culture title is held by, the tiny island in the Gulf of Naples , while the 2023 honour goes to Brescia and Bergamo after the government bypassed the usual application process in 2020 in a "symbol of rebirth" for the two northern cities devastated by the covid-19 pandemic.

In recent years Italy's Capital of Culture title was assigned jointly to the cities of Cagliari, Lecce, Perugia, Ravenna and Siena in 2015; Mantua in 2016; Pistoia in 2017, and Palermo in 2018.

Matera, in the southern Basilicata region, became the European Capital of Culture. The Italian title skipped a year in 2019 when the city of, in the southern Basilicata region, became the European Capital of Culture.

Parma to receive Italy's culture capital status, with the north Italian city keeping the title for a second year to make up for the negative effects of the covid lockdowns. In 2020 it was the turn ofto receive Italy's culture capital status, with the north Italian city keeping the title for a second year to make up for the negative effects of the covid lockdowns.

Le finaliste della Capitale Cultura 2024: Ascoli Piceno; Chioggia (VE); Grosseto; Mesagne (BR); Pesaro; Sestri Levante con il Tigullio (GE); Siracusa; Unione dei Comuni Paestum-Alto Cilento (SA); Viareggio (LU); Vicenza. Audizioni 3-4 marzo. https://t.co/B0Qa3MzU2i /#CIDC202 #MiC pic.twitter.com/NWGGoIs0RS— Ministero della Cultura (@MiC_Italia) January 31, 2022

Cover image: Teatro Olimpico in Vicenza.