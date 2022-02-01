Italy unveils finalists for Italian Capital of Culture 2024
Italy's culture ministry has announced the 10 finalists for the 2024 edition of the Italian Capital of Culture.
The shortlisted towns and cities vying for the title must present their bids via video link to a jury appointed by the culture ministry on 3-4 March.
The jury will then be tasked with recommending the most suitable candidate for the prestigious recognition to culture minister Dario Franceschini.
The following are the 10 finalists vying for the title of Italy's Capital of Culture 2024:
- Ascoli Piceno, a town in the central Marche region
- Chioggia, a coastal town near Venice
- Grosseto, a city near the coast of Tuscany
- Mesagne, a town on the coast of the south-eastern Puglia region
- Pesaro, a city in Le Marche on the Adriatic Sea
- Sestri Levante / Tigullio, near Genoa in the north-west Liguria region
- Siracusa, a city on the east coast of Sicily
- Paestum / Alto Cilento in the Salerno province of the southern Campania region
- Viareggio, a coastal city near Lucca in northern Tuscany
- Vicenza, a city in the north-east Veneto region
Le finaliste della Capitale Cultura 2024: Ascoli Piceno; Chioggia (VE); Grosseto; Mesagne (BR); Pesaro; Sestri Levante con il Tigullio (GE); Siracusa; Unione dei Comuni Paestum-Alto Cilento (SA); Viareggio (LU); Vicenza. Audizioni 3-4 marzo. https://t.co/B0Qa3MzU2i /#CIDC202 #MiC pic.twitter.com/NWGGoIs0RS— Ministero della Cultura (@MiC_Italia) January 31, 2022