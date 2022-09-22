Central Italy rocked by 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Ascoli Piceno
Ascoli Piceno hit by two earthquakes one minute apart.
A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Folignano, in the Ascoli Piceno area of Italy's central Marche region, just after midday on Thursday.
The earthquake occurred at 12.24 and was followed a minute later by a 3.6-magnitude quake, according to Italy's Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).
[DATI #RIVISTI] #terremoto ML 4.1 ore 12:24 IT del 22-09-2022 a 4 km SW Folignano (AP) Prof=24Km #INGV_32824731 https://t.co/1nhMzBTFFL— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) September 22, 2022
So far there are no reports of injuries or structural damage.
The earthquakes come days after the Marche region was devastated by flash floods, causing 11 deaths and leaving two people - including a child - still missing.
General Info
Address 63084 Folignano AP, Italy
View on Map
Central Italy rocked by 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Ascoli Piceno
63084 Folignano AP, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Elegant, remodeled 1-bedroom Trastevere
Via della Gensola - We have an elegantly cozy apartment renting in a quiet corner in the heart of Trastevere. The apartment is 56m2 on the 1st floor of a building from the 1600s. I...
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE
Collina Fleming - via Bartolomeo Gosio - Just across the bridge from Parioli at the beginning of Corso di Francia, we have a very elegant penthouse for rent. It's on the 3rd and...
Wanted: British men aged 20-30 for film in Puglia
British men aged 20-30 needed for Michael Winterbottom film. Short hair and no beards. 150 euros per day, accommodation and travel from Rome to Puglia included.
Marymount International School - Substitute Teacher
Marymount International School is seeking teachers for the Elementary School Substitution Roster. Immediate start date. Qualified native English speakers are asked to visit the S...