Central Italy rocked by 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Ascoli Piceno

Ascoli Piceno hit by two earthquakes one minute apart.

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Folignano, in the Ascoli Piceno area of Italy's central Marche region, just after midday on Thursday.

The earthquake occurred at 12.24 and was followed a minute later by a 3.6-magnitude quake, according to Italy's Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

So far there are no reports of injuries or structural damage.