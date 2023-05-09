22.8 C
News Culture

Italy cinemas show film charting rivalry between Borromini and Bernini

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Borromini e Bernini. Sfida alla perfezione in Italian cinemas for three days.

Cinemas in Italy will show a film documenting the rivalry between Baroque masters Francesco Borromini and Gian Lorenzo Bernini for three days only, from 15-17 May.

Titled Borromini and Bernini. Sfida alla perfezione (The challenge for perfection), the docu-film is directed by Giovanni Troilo and released by Nexo Digital.

The movie, starring Jacopo Olmo Antinori and Pierangelo Menci, tells the story of "the most famous artistic rivalry of all time" and is hailed as "a journey into the great beauty of Baroque Rome, when the city was the centre of Western art and where every ambitious painter, sculptor and architect had to be."

The names of the two Baroque masters are linked forever, with many historians agreeing that their fierce rivalry pushed both men to the limits of their genius.

 

Although their styles differed - Borromini was more innovative and modest than the triumphant Bernini - between them they paved the way for the splendour of Roman Baroque architecture.

 

For details of the film, and where to see it from 15-17 May, see Nexo Digital website.

 

