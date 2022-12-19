Christmas in Rome's Museums

Christmas opening hours for Rome museums.

Rome's city-run museums will be open on 24 December, Christmas Eve, and on 31 December, New Year's Eve, until 14.00.

They will be closed on 25 December, Christmas Day, while on 26 December the only municipal museums open will be the Capitoline Museums, the Ara Pacis Museum and Trajan's Markets, which will follow their normal opening hours.

All of Rome's city museums will be open on 1 January to mark the first day of 2023.

Details of exhibitions on over Christmas can be found in the What's On section of the Wanted in Rome website.

For information about exhibitions, events and educational activities taking place in Rome's municipal museums over the festive season see city website.

Cover image: Capitoline Museums. Photo credit: 977_ReX_977 / Shutterstock.com.