Italy celebrates 10 years of MAXXI with a stamp

Rome's MAXXI honoured with an Italian stamp.

Italy celebrates the 10th birthday of MAXXI, the national museum of 21st century art, with a commemorative stamp.

Issued on 24 November by the ministry of economic development, the stamp is distributed by Poste Italiane and is available in post offices across Italy.

There were 400,000 copies printed of the stamp which costs €1.10 and belongs to "The Excellence of Knowledge" series.

The stamp features the MAXXI logo and a detail of the landmark museum, designed by Zaha Hadid, which is currently closed due to the covid-19 crisis.

First day issues and special sets for collectors will be available from post offices with a "Spazio Filatelia" counter in Rome and other major cities in Italy.

“We are proud of this recognition" - says Giovanna Melandri, president of the MAXXI Foundation - "It is nice to think that, even at a time of reduced travel, through this stamp MAXXI continues to travel and arrive in everyone's homes."

Photo AgCult

General Info

Address MAXXI, Via Guido Reni, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

