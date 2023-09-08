Italy's Campi Flegrei near Naples shaken by 3.8-magnitude earthquake

No reports of injuries or damage after earthquake.

The Campi Flegrei or Phlegrean Fields area of Italy's southern Campania region near Naples was shaken by a 3.8-magnitude earthquake at 19.45 on Thursday 7 September.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Agnano area, between Naples and Pozzuoli, and it occurred at a depth of around two kilometres according to Italy's Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV).

Evento sismico ai Campi Flegrei, 7 settembre 2023 https://t.co/83MAsHNZQS— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) September 7, 2023

The earthquake sent people running into the streets in panic however there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, Italy's civil protection department said.

The earthquake also interrupted a live broadcast on TGR Campania, the regional news programme of state-owned public broadcaster RAI.

Il momento della scossa di #terremoto durante il telegiornale della #TgrCampania della sera condotto da Alessandro Di Liegro tutti gli aggiornamenti sul sito della @TgrRaiCampania @TgrRai #IoSeguoTgr pic.twitter.com/4LFRGoYKUR— Antonello Perillo (@anperillo) September 7, 2023

Declared a regional park 20 years ago, the Phlegraean Fields area is a highly seismic zone of supervolcanic calderas, situated to the west of Naples.

Tremors are common in the area however INGV experts say they are usually of a lower magnitude and occur much deeper than the more "shallow" quake on Thursday evening.