34 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 02 August 2024
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy's Calabria region rocked by 5 magnitude earthquake
News English news in Italy

Italy's Calabria region rocked by 5 magnitude earthquake

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pietrapaola earthquake felt across Calabria.

The southern Italian region of Calabria was shaken by a 5-magnitude earthquake at 21.43 on Thursday night, the strongest terremoto in the area in the last 12 years.

The epicentre of the quake was near Pietrapaola, in the province of Cosenza, and it occurred at a depth of 21 kilometres according to Italy's Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV).

The earthquake sent people running into the streets in panic, with many residents spending the night in their cars, however there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, Italy's civil protection department said.

The quake, which was followed by two aftershocks of 2.3- and 3.1-magnitude, was also felt in the neighbouring Puglia region.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Rome prosecutors investigate cause of wildfire in Monte Mario

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome on red alert for heatwave

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Siena hosts Palio horse race on 16 August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy issues red heatwave alert for 17 cities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates 125 years of Fiat

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy puts seven cities on red alert for heatwave

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome to install 18,000 new bins across the city

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Activists daub Rome's Spanish Steps with red paint

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -