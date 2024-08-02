Italy's Calabria region rocked by 5 magnitude earthquake

Pietrapaola earthquake felt across Calabria.

The southern Italian region of Calabria was shaken by a 5-magnitude earthquake at 21.43 on Thursday night, the strongest terremoto in the area in the last 12 years.

The epicentre of the quake was near Pietrapaola, in the province of Cosenza, and it occurred at a depth of 21 kilometres according to Italy's Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV).

The earthquake sent people running into the streets in panic, with many residents spending the night in their cars, however there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, Italy's civil protection department said.

The quake, which was followed by two aftershocks of 2.3- and 3.1-magnitude, was also felt in the neighbouring Puglia region.