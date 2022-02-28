Italy begins welcoming refugees from Ukraine

Protests against Russian invasion of Ukraine held in Rome and Milan.

The first buses of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country arrived in northern Italy over the weekend, as Europe braces for a major humanitarian crisis.

A bus with a Ukrainian licence plate carrying around 50 people, almost all women and children, crossed the Italian border at Fernetti, near Trieste, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Women on board the bus told Italian news agency ANSA that their husbands had stayed behind to fight the invading Russian forces.

After crossing into Italy, the passengers made their way to the homes of friends or family, mainly in northern cities but also in Rome.

Another bus carrying about 40 refugees from Ukraine, including a nine-month-old baby, arrived in Piacenza at the weekend, according to the newspaper Libertà.

Janez Lenarcic, the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management said on Sunday that Europe faces its biggest humanitarian crisis in "many, many years", estimating that the number of Ukrainians internally displaced by the conflict could reach more than seven million.

Meanwhile the last direct flight from Russia landed at Fiumicino airport just after midday on Sunday, coinciding with the government's decision to close airspace to Russian planes.

About 60 people were on board, reports ANSA, including some Italians and Russian citizens, mostly living in Italy.

Demonstrations against Russia's invasion of Ukraine were held over the weekend in Rome and Milan, amid calls for peace and chants of "Putin assassino".

Milan mayor Beppe Sala said his city "will do its part to give support to those fleeing the war."

On Sunday the EU announced that plans are afoot for Ukrainian refugees to be welcomed into member countries for three years without applying for asylum, the BBC reported.

Speaking on the popular Italian talk show Che tempo che fa last night, Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said: "This war has a name and a surname: Vladimir Putin", adding: "Ukraine is Europe, the young people of Kyiv are like the young people of Paris, of Berlin, of Rome."

Photo RAI News

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76543
Previous article Ukraine: Italy closes airspace to Russian planes

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukraine: Italy closes airspace to Russian planes
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy closes airspace to Russian planes

Ukraine: Pope calls Zelenskyy to express 'profound pain'
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Pope calls Zelenskyy to express 'profound pain'

Ukraine: Italy backs EU bid to cut Russia off from SWIFT
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy backs EU bid to cut Russia off from SWIFT

Ukraine: Italy ready to supply NATO with 3,400 soldiers
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy ready to supply NATO with 3,400 soldiers

Ukraine: Rome to hold candlelight procession for peace
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Rome to hold candlelight procession for peace

Italian cities rally against Russia's war on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italian cities rally against Russia's war on Ukraine

Ukraine: Italy PM calls on Putin to stop the bloodshed
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Italy PM calls on Putin to stop the bloodshed

Italy lights up Colosseum with Ukraine flag colours
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Italy lights up Colosseum with Ukraine flag colours

Italy PM condemns Russia's 'unjustifiable' attack on Ukraine
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Italy PM condemns Russia's 'unjustifiable' attack on Ukraine

Ukraine: Pope calls for day of fasting for peace
Ukraine crisis: Italy

Ukraine: Pope calls for day of fasting for peace

Italy condemns Putin's recognition of Ukraine rebel regions
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Italy condemns Putin's recognition of Ukraine rebel regions

Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Ukraine
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Italy foreign ministry urges Italians to leave Ukraine

Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine

Spat between Rome and Ukraine over Tymoshenko
Ukrainian crisis in Italy

Spat between Rome and Ukraine over Tymoshenko