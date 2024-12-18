Christmas in Italy: Assisi lights up in tribute to Saint Francis

Assisi celebrates Canticle of the Creatures.

The pilgrimage town of Assisi in Italy's central Umbria region lights up at Christmas to mark the 800th anniversary of St Francis's best-known text, the Canticle of the Creatures.

Assisi celebrates the milestone anniversary by illuminating the façades of its monuments and streets as part of the Natale ad Assisi programme, with hundreds of events including concerts.

The video-mapping project will light up the exterior of the Basilica di S. Francesco, dedicated to Italy's patron saint, and the Basilica di S. Chiara, among other landmarks around Assisi.

Images of Giotto's frescoes along with scenes bringing to life Brother Sun, Sister Moon and other aspects of the saint's 13th-century hymn will be projected every night until 6 January 2025.

The oldest copy of the Canticle of the Creatures is currently on public display in Rome at Palazzo Braschi, also until 6 January.

For more details about the 2024-25 edition of Natale ad Assisi see official website.