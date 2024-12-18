5.2 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 18 December 2024
Italy's news in English
Studio Emme
Studio Emme
Studio Emme
Taco 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Christmas in Italy: Assisi lights up in tribute to Saint Francis
News Religion

Christmas in Italy: Assisi lights up in tribute to Saint Francis

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Assisi celebrates Canticle of the Creatures.

The pilgrimage town of Assisi in Italy's central Umbria region lights up at Christmas to mark the 800th anniversary of St Francis's best-known text, the Canticle of the Creatures.

Assisi celebrates the milestone anniversary by illuminating the façades of its monuments and streets as part of the Natale ad Assisi programme, with hundreds of events including concerts.

The video-mapping project will light up the exterior of the Basilica di S. Francesco, dedicated to Italy's patron saint, and the Basilica di S. Chiara, among other landmarks around Assisi.

Images of Giotto's frescoes along with scenes bringing to life Brother Sun, Sister Moon and other aspects of the saint's 13th-century hymn will be projected every night until 6 January 2025.

The oldest copy of the Canticle of the Creatures is currently on public display in Rome at Palazzo Braschi, also until 6 January.

For more details about the 2024-25 edition of Natale ad Assisi see official website.

General Info

Address 06081 Assisi, Province of Perugia, Italy

View on Map

Christmas in Italy: Assisi lights up in tribute to Saint Francis

06081 Assisi, Province of Perugia, Italy

Taco 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Religion

Rome Christmas religious services and Masses in English 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Rome's most beautiful Christmas cribs and Nativity scenes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican installs Christmas tree amid controversy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican Christmas tree at centre of controversy in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -

Rome's Venerable English College opens for guided tours

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Friar sparks debate in Italy with Mass & Spritz offer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Rome's Miracle of the Snow in the middle of summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Sister Serafina, Europe's oldest nun, dies in Rome aged 111

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -