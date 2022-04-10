Procida: Italian president inaugurates Italy's Capital of Culture 2022

Mattarella attends inauguration ceremony to launch Procida as Italy's new culture capital.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella visited Procida on Saturday to inaugurate the tiny island in the Gulf of Naples as Italy's Capital of Culture 2022.

Under the title La Cultura non Isola, Procida has a one-year programme of 150 cultural events involving 350 artists from 45 countries, reports news agency ANSA.

"Culture is synonymous with peace" - Mattarella said during his visit to the colourful island - "Its authenticity lies precisely in the ability to promote curiosity which becomes understanding, friendship, coexistence, cooperation".

Mattarella used the occasion to once again condemn Russia's war on Ukraine, lamenting the "innocent blood, broken lives, ruthless crimes" and the "images that we thought we had consigned forever to the archive of unrepeatable horrors on our continent."

Located off the coast of Naples, Procida is one of the Flegrean Islands along with Ischia, Vivara and Nisida.

Measuring less than 4 sq km, its jagged coastline is 16 km long and its Terra Murata hill - at 91 m - is the island's highest point.

For details of its Capital of Culture 2022 programme see website.

General Info

Address 80079 Procida NA, Italy

View on Map

Procida: Italian president inaugurates Italy's Capital of Culture 2022

80079 Procida NA, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Uffizi Italy's most visited museum in 2021
Culture

Uffizi Italy's most visited museum in 2021

Rome reopens underground Roman houses on Caelian Hill
Culture

Rome reopens underground Roman houses on Caelian Hill

Rome museums open for free on Sunday 3 April
Culture

Rome museums open for free on Sunday 3 April

Italy's Free Museum Sunday returns after two years
Culture

Italy's Free Museum Sunday returns after two years

Italy's secret sites open for FAI Spring Days 2022
Culture

Italy's secret sites open for FAI Spring Days 2022

Pesaro wins Italy's Capital of Culture 2024 title
Culture

Pesaro wins Italy's Capital of Culture 2024 title

The women in charge of Rome's museums
Culture

The women in charge of Rome's museums

Italy museums free for women on 8 March
Culture

Italy museums free for women on 8 March

Visit Rome's city museums for free on 6 March
Culture

Visit Rome's city museums for free on 6 March

Italy celebrates 100 years of Pasolini
Culture

Italy celebrates 100 years of Pasolini

The Shelleys in Rome
Culture

The Shelleys in Rome

Italy art historians at odds over Rome 'Mona Lisa'
Culture

Italy art historians at odds over Rome 'Mona Lisa'

Italy remembers Ennio Morricone with new film
Culture

Italy remembers Ennio Morricone with new film

Shelley in Rome film screening at Spanish Steps
Culture

Shelley in Rome film screening at Spanish Steps

Rome’s Palazzo Bonaparte reopens for blockbuster art shows
Culture

Rome’s Palazzo Bonaparte reopens for blockbuster art shows