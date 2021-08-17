Italian PM vows to protect Afghans who assisted Italy's mission in Kabul

Italy evacuates Italian diplomats and their Afghan aides.

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi has committed to protecting Afghan citizens who have collaborated with Italy's mission in Afghanistan, after Taliban insurgents entered the capital Kabul at the weekend.

In a statement from Palazzo Chigi, the premier said that Italy is working with its European partners to find a solution to the crisis, which would "protect human rights, and in particular those of women."

A plane carrying Italian diplomats and their Afghan aides arrived in Rome's Fiumicino airport from Kabul on Monday afternoon, the first of other such flights by Italy's Air Force, according to the foreign ministry.

There were around 70 people aboard the military aircraft, part of an international airlift operation out of Kabul, including Italian ambassador Vittorio Sandalli, embassy staff, Italians living in Afghanistan and 19 Afghan citizens.

Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio will join his European counterparts in crisis talks on Tuesday, via videolink, on the situation in Afghanistan as European nations scramble to evacuate personnel from Kabul.

Evacuation efforts resumed early this morning after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to escape, a day after chaotic scenes left at least five people dead.

Last night US president Joe Biden robustly defended his decision to withdraw US forces, saying that it was time to leave after 20 years of conflict and that America's "mission was never supposed to be nation building."
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75379
Previous article Duca 40: Rome's karaoke taxi driver
Next article Romaeuropa Festival returns to Rome in 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's 'Chef of the Poor' dies age 91
Humanitarian

Rome's 'Chef of the Poor' dies age 91

Pope Francis visits Holocaust survivor Edith Bruck in Rome
Humanitarian

Pope Francis visits Holocaust survivor Edith Bruck in Rome

Pope prays for homeless man found dead from the cold near St Peter’s
Humanitarian

Pope prays for homeless man found dead from the cold near St Peter’s

Rome: Ciampino locals help migrant street sweeper return to Nigeria for his mother’s funeral
Humanitarian

Rome: Ciampino locals help migrant street sweeper return to Nigeria for his mother’s funeral

Gifts and kind messages: Rome's Christmas Boxes for strangers
Humanitarian

Gifts and kind messages: Rome's Christmas Boxes for strangers

One woman killed every three days in Italy
Humanitarian

One woman killed every three days in Italy

Rome: UN World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Humanitarian

Rome: UN World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

Italian hostages freed in Mali
Humanitarian

Italian hostages freed in Mali

I Love Beirut: Laura Pausini to sing at Colosseum for charity concert
Humanitarian

I Love Beirut: Laura Pausini to sing at Colosseum for charity concert

Italy: Vatican academy defends Black Jesus tweet
Humanitarian

Italy: Vatican academy defends Black Jesus tweet

Italy: Migrant woman with covid-19 gives birth in helicopter
Humanitarian

Italy: Migrant woman with covid-19 gives birth in helicopter

Banksy funds rescue boat to save refugees in Mediterranean
Humanitarian

Banksy funds rescue boat to save refugees in Mediterranean

Italy: Salvini to face new trial over migrant ship blockade
Humanitarian

Italy: Salvini to face new trial over migrant ship blockade

Rome: FAO lights up with colours of Italian flag
Humanitarian

Rome: FAO lights up with colours of Italian flag

Rome remembers the horrors of the Holocaust
Humanitarian

Rome remembers the horrors of the Holocaust