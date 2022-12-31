Italian PM hails ex-pope Benedict as 'giant of faith and reason'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday hailed ex-pope Benedict XVI as a "giant of faith and reason" following his death at the age of 95.
She said she had told current Pope Francis that she and her government shared his pain at the passing of "a Christian, a pastor, a theologian, a great figure in history, that history will never forget".
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Rome International School is looking for a full-time Human Resources Specialist
LdM Program Coordinator Tuscania