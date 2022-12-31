18.8 C
Italian PM hails ex-pope Benedict as 'giant of faith and reason'

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday hailed ex-pope Benedict XVI as a "giant of faith and reason" following his death at the age of 95.

She said she had told current Pope Francis that she and her government shared his pain at the passing of "a Christian, a pastor, a theologian, a great figure in history, that history will never forget".

