ITA: Italy's new national airline takes off as Alitalia name lives on

A new dawn begins for air travel in Italy.

Italy's new national airline ITA takes to the skies on Friday 15 October after Alitalia made its final voyage last night, with a flight from Rome to Cagliari.

ITA, whose full name is Italia Trasporto Aereo, replaces Alitalia which ceased operating yesterday after 74 years.

On the eve of its launch, however, ITA bought the Alitalia brand and naming rights for €90 million, down from the original €290 million asking price.

This means that the state-backed ITA will be allowed to use its predecessor's identity, including website domain, brand, livery and uniforms, and crucially the permanent right to use the Alitalia name.

ITA's maiden voyage will be from Rome to Milan Linate, set to depart Fiumicino airport at 06.30 on Friday morning.

The launch of the airline was preceded by intensive talks between Italy and the European Commission over how to carve out a role for the new carrier and make it independent from the loss-making Alitalia.

The move to keep ITA separate from its predecessor is to ensure it would not be liable for paying back billions of euro the old carrier had received in state aid.

ITA, which is fully owned by the government of Italy, starts off with a fleet of 52 planes, set to rise to 105 by the end of 2025.

However the new slimmed-down airline will employ only around 2,800 of the 11,000 Alitalia staff, although its workforce may increase to 5,750 in 2025.

The carrier will initially serve 44 destinations, with this number set to rise to 74 by 2025.

In addition to key airports such as London-Heathrow and Paris-Charles de Gaulle, ITA will serve more than a dozen Italian cities.

The company has begun selling tickets for transatlantic destinations in the US, to launch over the coming months, including flights between Rome Fiumicino and New York JFK, Miami, Boston and Los Angeles, as well as between Milan Malpensa and New York JFK.

More long-haul flights are expected in the spring of 2022, reportedly including Buenos Aires and São Paulo.

The new airline takes off at a difficult time amid competition from low-cost rivals and with the aviation industry still reeling from the covid-19 pandemic.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75750
Previous article Rome votes for new mayor in run-off election

RELATED ARTICLES

Alitalia's last flight: Italy says goodbye to airline after 74 years
English news in Italy

Alitalia's last flight: Italy says goodbye to airline after 74 years

Trieste dockers lead revolt against Italy's Green Pass
English news in Italy

Trieste dockers lead revolt against Italy's Green Pass

What are Italy’s new Green Pass rules for workers?
Politics

What are Italy’s new Green Pass rules for workers?

Green Pass: Italy trade unions hold Rome rally against fascism
English news in Italy

Green Pass: Italy trade unions hold Rome rally against fascism

ITA set for take-off as Italy bids farewell to Alitalia
English news in Italy

ITA set for take-off as Italy bids farewell to Alitalia

Italy police block Forza Nuova website amid calls to ban neo-fascist group
English news in Italy

Italy police block Forza Nuova website amid calls to ban neo-fascist group

Italy's new Green Pass rules to affect 23 million workers
English news in Italy

Italy's new Green Pass rules to affect 23 million workers

Italy PM visits Rome trade union base stormed in Green Pass protest
English news in Italy

Italy PM visits Rome trade union base stormed in Green Pass protest

Calls in Italy to ban Forza Nuova after Rome 'Green Pass' violence
English news in Italy

Calls in Italy to ban Forza Nuova after Rome 'Green Pass' violence

Italy: Turin to host 2022 Eurovision Song Contest
English news in Italy

Italy: Turin to host 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

Angela Merkel in Rome on farewell visit to Italy
English news in Italy

Angela Merkel in Rome on farewell visit to Italy

Suburra sandwich: Mafia Capitale kingpin opens pub in Rome
English news in Italy

Suburra sandwich: Mafia Capitale kingpin opens pub in Rome

Rome's Ponte di Ferro bridge goes up in flames
English news in Italy

Rome's Ponte di Ferro bridge goes up in flames

Italy's president seeks house in Rome
English news in Italy

Italy's president seeks house in Rome

Italy elections: Italian cities vote to elect new mayors
English news in Italy

Italy elections: Italian cities vote to elect new mayors