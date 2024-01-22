1.6 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 22 January 2024
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IT-Alert: Italy's new public alert system and how it works
News English news in Italy

IT-Alert: Italy's new public alert system and how it works

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

IT-Alert system is still being fine-tuned but once operational will be used to warn public of potential emergencies or disasters.

Italy's new IT-Alert system is designed to alert the public in the event of "a major emergency or an imminent or ongoing catastrophic event", providing instant information to mobile phones in a specific geographical area.

Currently in an experimental phase, the public alert system was first trialled on the island of Vulcano in 2022 and is still being tested in regions around Italy.

The results of the trial runs are set to be assessed in February 2024.

How IT-Alert works

In the event of an emergency situation, IT-Alert will offer "timely information to potentially affected people, with the aim of reducing individual and collective exposure to danger", according to the IT-Alert website.

The message sent to cellphones will make a different sound to usual notifications and no action will be required from recipients of the message other than reading it.

The public will be invited to complete a questionnaire linked to the message, which can also be used to report any problems, and the system does not collect any device or location data.

It is not necessary to download an app or register online to receive the IT-alert, however in order for the message to go through, the device must be switched on and have signal.

On receipt of the IT-alert notification, all other functions of the mobile phone will be temporarily blocked until the message is opened.

Once up and running, IT-Alert will be used by Italy's civil protection authorities to warn the public of potential emergencies and disasters including a tsunami generated by an earthquake; the collapse of a large dam; volcanic activity linked to the Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, Vulcano and Stromboli volcanoes; nuclear accidents or radiological emergency situations.

For full details, in English, about how the system works see the IT-Alert website.

Marymount - International School Rome
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy marks 12 years since Costa Concordia disaster

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Chiara Ferragni: Italy’s top influencer at centre of charity scandal

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Saetta: Italy's first robot police dog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy's May Day concert moves to Circus Maximus in 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Last surviving Battle of Britain pilot wants to find the Italian girl who saved his life

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Fire at Tivoli hospital in Italy, three dead

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks Feast of the Immaculate Conception with 8 December holiday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
General

Coca-Cola Christmas Truck comes to Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -