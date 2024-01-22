IT-Alert: Italy's new public alert system and how it works

IT-Alert system is still being fine-tuned but once operational will be used to warn public of potential emergencies or disasters.

Italy's new IT-Alert system is designed to alert the public in the event of "a major emergency or an imminent or ongoing catastrophic event", providing instant information to mobile phones in a specific geographical area.

Currently in an experimental phase, the public alert system was first trialled on the island of Vulcano in 2022 and is still being tested in regions around Italy.

The results of the trial runs are set to be assessed in February 2024.

How IT-Alert works

In the event of an emergency situation, IT-Alert will offer "timely information to potentially affected people, with the aim of reducing individual and collective exposure to danger", according to the IT-Alert website.

The message sent to cellphones will make a different sound to usual notifications and no action will be required from recipients of the message other than reading it.

The public will be invited to complete a questionnaire linked to the message, which can also be used to report any problems, and the system does not collect any device or location data.

It is not necessary to download an app or register online to receive the IT-alert, however in order for the message to go through, the device must be switched on and have signal.

On receipt of the IT-alert notification, all other functions of the mobile phone will be temporarily blocked until the message is opened.

Once up and running, IT-Alert will be used by Italy's civil protection authorities to warn the public of potential emergencies and disasters including a tsunami generated by an earthquake; the collapse of a large dam; volcanic activity linked to the Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, Vulcano and Stromboli volcanoes; nuclear accidents or radiological emergency situations.

For full details, in English, about how the system works see the IT-Alert website.