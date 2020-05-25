Gelato boom in Rome after lockdown

Romans consume two million ice creams over first post-lockdown weekend.

Rome's artisan gelato shops registered a boom over the first weekend after lockdown as customers flocked to gelaterie across the capital as well as along the coast, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

A total of 240,000 kg of gelato was consumed over the weekend, served in more than two million cones and cups, according to ANSA.

The data was compiled by Fiepet-Confesercenti, the Italian federation of public and tourist traders, in collaboration with the Italian Gelato Makers Association (AIG).

The most popular flavours, suggesting a trend for the summer, included mango with star anise, and gentian lemon, alongside classics such as 'cioccolato del mondo' sorbet and zero-km fruit sorbets, according to AIG president Vincenzo Pennestrì.