Football: AS Roma launches its own Christmas jumper

Rome club's Christmas jumper gets mixed reaction on social media.

AS Roma has launched its own Christmas jumper, embracing an ironic festive trend that is popular in the US and the UK.

In addition to the AS Roma logo and a football motif, the dark green sweater is decorated with a pattern of snowflakes and animated wolves wearing Santa Claus hats.

AS Roma players helped with the marketing campaign by donning the club's Christmas jumpers as they arrived at the Stadio Olimpico on 6 December.

Footballers such as Bruno Peres, Riccardo Calafiori, Juan Jesus and Rick Karsdorp were photographed rocking the fun Christmas look, still a slightly foreign concept in Italy.

The jumpers generated a mixed reaction on social media, with those approving of the "wonderful" sweaters and those who commented that it would be "hard to find an uglier jumper if they tried."

Whatever your views, the unique Christmas jumper is available - with a price tag of €60 - in all AS Roma Stores.

Photo AS Roma Twitter
