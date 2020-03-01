First Church in Rome closes due to Coronavirus
The Church of San Luigi dei Francesi in Rome, famous for Caravaggio's masterpiece "The Calling of St Matthew", closed today due to "precautionary measures" after a 43-year-old priest was hospitalized in Paris because found positive to coronavirus on his return from Italy.
This is the first church in Rome to close for coronavirus.
General Info
Address Piazza di S. Luigi de' Francesi, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
View on Map
First Church in Rome closes due to Coronavirus
Piazza di S. Luigi de' Francesi, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
London School is looking for a qualified English mother-tongue language teacher for its general and business English courses all over Rome.
AXA Elegant and Fully Furnished Townhouse
AXA - We have a beautiful and elegant fully furnished townhouse renting to referenced individuals for a longterm lease. It is in a very green and residential area in AXA. The hom...
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Aventino - We have an absolutely Amazing Penthouse on two floors renting very close to FAO. It is on the top two floors of a residential building with concierge. It is approximat...
English mother tongue offers English lessons in your own home. Adults or students/children. Individual or small groups. South Rome area.