First Church in Rome closes due to Coronavirus

The Church of San Luigi dei Francesi in Rome, famous for Caravaggio's masterpiece "The Calling of St Matthew", closed today due to "precautionary measures" after a 43-year-old priest was hospitalized in Paris because found positive to coronavirus on his return from Italy. 

This is the first church in Rome to close for coronavirus.

Address Piazza di S. Luigi de' Francesi, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Piazza di S. Luigi de' Francesi, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
