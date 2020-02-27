Coronavirus: Chinese couple making good recovery in Rome hospital

Chinese tourists were first Coronavirus cases in Italy.

The two Chinese tourists who were the first cases of Coronavirus on Italian soil are now out of danger after being treated at Rome's Spallanzani hospital, reports the Italian news agency ANSA.

Doctors at the Spallanzani, which specialises in treating infectious diseases, announced on 26 February that the pair - a husband and wife in their sixties - were making a good recovery after being treated for 29 days at the Rome hospital.

Separately a 28-year-old Italian man - among a group of 56 people flown back to Italy earlier this month from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly epidemic - was also treated successfully for Coronavirus at the Spallanzani and has already been discharged.

Meanwhile doctors at the Spallanzani say that Niccolò, the 17-year-old Italian student airlifted back from Wuhan on 15 February, is also making an excellent recovery from Coronavirus but must complete his isolation period before being discharged.