Covid: Italy hotel turns away John Malkovich for expired Super Green Pass

Malkovich in Venice to shoot TV series Ripley.

Hollywood star John Malkovich was turned away by a top Venice hotel last week as his covid Green Pass certificate had expired, according to Il Gazzettino newspaper.

The 68-year-old actor and director, who had booked a luxury suite overlooking the Grand Canal, was refused by the five-star Hotel Danieli as he did not have a valid Super Green Pass, the digital certificate that can only be obtained by those who are vaccinated or have recovered from covid-19.

Under the country's latest covid restrictions, hotels and accommodation facilities oblige all guests over the age of 12 to meet Italy's Super Green Pass requirements.

After Malkovich was sent away by Hotel Danieli, his production team had to scramble to find alternative accommodation for the actor.

With other hotels out of the question, Malkovich was reportedly hosted by a nearby private residence.

Malkovich will stay in the lagoon city for about a month, reports newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, to film the American TV series Ripley, based on the crime novels by Patricia Highsmith.

Photo credit: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com.

