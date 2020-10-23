Covid 19: Rome bans takeaway sale of alcohol on weekend nights
Rome bans takeaway sale of alcohol on Friday and Saturday nights.Rome has banned the takeaway sale of alcohol on Friday and Saturday nights, from 21.00 until 07.00 the following morning, as part of efforts to curb the spread of covid-19.emergency order, in effect until at least 13 November, comes in addition to the closure of various nightlife areas in the city, including Campo de' Fiori, from 21.00 on Friday and Saturday nights.curfew from midnight until 05.00, beginning tonight, Friday 23 October.
Emergenza #Covid19 - #Divieto di #vendita di #bevandealcoliche e superalcoliche nelle giornate del venerdì e del sabato dalle ore 21:00 alle ore 7:00 del giorno successivo. L'Ordinanza della Sindaca sarà in vigore fino al 13 novembre 2020. https://t.co/elLr2LMvCh pic.twitter.com/4yL2y5mnIw
— Roma (@Roma) October 23, 2020
