Covid 19: Rome bans takeaway sale of alcohol on weekend nights

Rome bans takeaway sale of alcohol on Friday and Saturday nights.

Rome has banned the takeaway sale of alcohol on Friday and Saturday nights, from 21.00 until 07.00 the following morning, as part of efforts to curb the spread of covid-19.The emergency order, in effect until at least 13 November, comes in addition to the closure of various nightlife areas in the city, including Campo de' Fiori, from 21.00 on Friday and Saturday nights.The entire Lazio region, including Rome, has been placed under curfew from midnight until 05.00, beginning tonight, Friday 23 October.The move comes as Italy registered a record 19,143 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry, with a record number of swab tests undertaken: more than 182,000.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72430
Previous article Italy must avert second national lockdown, says Conte

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy must avert second national lockdown, says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy must avert second national lockdown, says Conte

Covid-19: Rome shuts down nightlife areas before curfew
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome shuts down nightlife areas before curfew

Covid-19 in Rome: Limit social contacts for next 30 days, says Lazio governor
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Rome: Limit social contacts for next 30 days, says Lazio governor

Covid-19: Rome’s empty tourist buses to help reduce commuter crowds
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome’s empty tourist buses to help reduce commuter crowds

Rome imposes night curfew to curb covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome imposes night curfew to curb covid-19

Covid-19: Italian regions impose curfews at night
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italian regions impose curfews at night

Italy's president calls for collective responsibility in fight against covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's president calls for collective responsibility in fight against covid-19

Covid-19 in Italy: Expert calls for targeted lockdowns
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Expert calls for targeted lockdowns

Italy announces new restrictions amid covid-19 surge
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy announces new restrictions amid covid-19 surge

Italy to announce new covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to announce new covid-19 restrictions

Vatican: Covid-19 case in Pope Francis residence
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Covid-19 case in Pope Francis residence

Italy's Campania region sets curfew for 'stupid American' Halloween
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's Campania region sets curfew for 'stupid American' Halloween

More than 10.000 new covid-19 cases registered today in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

More than 10.000 new covid-19 cases registered today in Italy

Covid-19 in the Vatican: 7 more Swiss Guards test positive
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in the Vatican: 7 more Swiss Guards test positive

Covid-19: UK removes Italy from safe travel list
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: UK removes Italy from safe travel list