Covid 19: Rome bans takeaway sale of alcohol on weekend nights

Rome bans takeaway sale of alcohol on Friday and Saturday nights.

Rome has banned the takeaway sale of alcohol on Friday and Saturday nights, from 21.00 until 07.00 the following morning, as part of efforts to curb the spread of covid-19 The emergency order , in effect until at least 13 November, comes in addition to the closure of various nightlife areas in the city, including Campo de' Fiori, from 21.00 on Friday and Saturday nights.The entire Lazio region, including Rome, has been placed under curfew from midnight until 05.00, beginning tonight, Friday 23 October.The move comes as Italy registered a record 19,143 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the health ministry, with a record number of swab tests undertaken: more than 182,000.