Covid-19: Rome shuts down nightlife areas before curfew
Closure will affect popular nightlife areas in Rome at weekends.
Rome will shut down some of the capital's areas most associated with nightlife, on weekend nights, in response to Italy's covid-19 emergency.
The order by mayor Virginia Raggi will close the affected areas on Friday and Saturday nights, from 21.00 until midnight.
The following areas, in the historic centre, Trastevere, Monti and Pigneto, will be closed off:
- Campo de’ Fiori
- Piazza Trilussa (steps in front of Fontana Acqua Paola)
- Piazza Madonna de’ Monti
- Via Pigneto
- Via Pesaro
The measure, in force until 13 November, will run parallel with the curfew in place in Rome and across the Lazio region, from midnight until 05.00.
Both measures come into effect tonight, Friday 23 October. Photo RomaToday.
Emergenza #Covid19, #ordinanza Sindaca: a partire da oggi, il venerdì e sabato fino al 13/11 disposta chiusura al pubblico h.21/24 di Campo de’Fiori, p. za Trilussa (area scalinata Fontana Acqua Paola), p. za Madonna de’ Monti, via Pigneto e via Pesaro https://t.co/Sruac9DgxH pic.twitter.com/5jgAaVGebw
— Roma (@Roma) October 23, 2020
