Covid-19: Rome shuts down nightlife areas before curfew

Closure will affect popular nightlife areas in Rome at weekends.

Rome will shut down some of the capital's areas most associated with nightlife, on weekend nights, in response to Italy's covid-19 emergency.

The order by mayor Virginia Raggi will close the affected areas on Friday and Saturday nights, from 21.00 until midnight.

The following areas, in the historic centre, Trastevere, Monti and Pigneto, will be closed off:

Campo de’ Fiori

Piazza Trilussa (steps in front of Fontana Acqua Paola)

Piazza Madonna de’ Monti

Via Pigneto

Via Pesaro

The measure, in force until 13 November, will run parallel with the curfew in place in Rome and across the Lazio region, from midnight until 05.00.

Both measures come into effect tonight, Friday 23 October. Photo RomaToday.