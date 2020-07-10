Covid-19 positive man stopped in Rome after five days of train travel across Italy

Case calls into question effectiveness of Italy's self-isolation process.

A 53-year-old Bangladeshi man tested positive for covid-19 on a train at Rome's Termini Station on 9 July, after his coughing and visibly ill appearance attracted the attention of railway police.

The man, who resides in Rome but travelled to Emilia Romagna in northern Italy, was admitted to the capital's Umberto I hospital with a high temperature, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

It transpired that the man had arrived in Rome's Fiumicino airport from Dhaka on 23 June and was supposed to be in self-isolation in the capital for two weeks, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

However, after his arrival in Termini Station on 9 July, police discovered that instead of self-isolating the man had spent the previous five days travelling between Rimini, Falconara in Le Marche, and Rome, using regional trains and taxis.

The man now faces charges of breaking Italy's quarantine rules as health officials scramble to retrace his movements.

Italian media say that the case brings into question the effectiveness of Italy's so-called fiduciary isolation process.

On 7 July Italy banned flights from Bangladesh, adding a further 12 'high-risk' countries to the list on 9 July.

For full quarantine rules and covid-19 information in English see Italy's health ministry website.
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
71164
