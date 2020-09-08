Covid-19: Italy's tourist industry to lose €100 billion in 2020

Predicted impact of covid-19 on Italian tourism is worse than expected.

Italy's tourism industry has suffered more than predicted this summer due to the covid-19 crisis, according to a joint report by tourism confederation Confturismo Confcommercio and business group Assoturismo Confesercenti, which predict the sector will close 2020 with losses of €100 billion.

This summer, in particular, remains a "season to forget" in terms of tourism, reports Italian financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, citing the "worse-than-expected" drop of 65.9 per cent in foreign tourists in the June-August quarter, with "the few foreigners present" coming from Germany, France, Holland, Switzerland, Austria and the UK." 

From June to August, the number of overnight stays at "official accommodation facilities" in Italy reached 148.5 million, some 65 million less than in 2019, with a stronger decline recorded in the hotel sector (down 32 per cent) compared to non-hotel accommodation (-27 per cent), reports Italian news agency ANSA.

This is the bleak picture presented by Confturismo Confcommercio and Assoturismo Confesercenti, which say they are seeking more "adequate resources" from the government.

"At the end of March we hypothesized that the tourism sector would lose €100 billion this year and at the time it seemed like an excessively dramatic vision" -  stated Confturismo president Luca Patane - "But every day we are getting closer and closer to this figure becoming fact."

This outlook is far worse than the recent estimate by the World Travel and Tourism Council which predicted that the Italian tourism sector would suffer losses of €36.7 billion this year, from which Italy's economy "would not recover for several years."
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71819
Previous article Italy mourns Willy, beaten to death by gang

RELATED ARTICLES

TripAdvisor: Beachside castle near Rome among world's best attractions
Tourism

TripAdvisor: Beachside castle near Rome among world's best attractions

Rome: Tourists fined for engraving names at Trevi Fountain
Tourism

Rome: Tourists fined for engraving names at Trevi Fountain

Italy: Tourist climbs onto roof of Pompeii baths for selfie
Tourism

Italy: Tourist climbs onto roof of Pompeii baths for selfie

Rome hotels slash prices amid lack of tourists
Tourism

Rome hotels slash prices amid lack of tourists

Pompeii unveils new hidden secrets
Tourism

Pompeii unveils new hidden secrets

Rome: Tourists fined after climbing into Roman Forum by night
Tourism

Rome: Tourists fined after climbing into Roman Forum by night

Bulgari to open five-star hotel in centre of Rome
Tourism

Bulgari to open five-star hotel in centre of Rome

Getting to Rome from Fiumicino and Ciampino airports
Tourism

Getting to Rome from Fiumicino and Ciampino airports

Rome's unemployed tour guides seek state help
Tourism

Rome's unemployed tour guides seek state help

Rome charity missing Trevi Fountain coins
Tourism

Rome charity missing Trevi Fountain coins

Coronavirus: Rome tourism sector on its knees
Tourism

Coronavirus: Rome tourism sector on its knees

Rome short rental shock: 13 million 'ghosts'
Tourism

Rome short rental shock: 13 million 'ghosts'

Rome to put barrier around Trevi Fountain
Tourism

Rome to put barrier around Trevi Fountain

Rome moves souvenirs away from tourist sites
Tourism

Rome moves souvenirs away from tourist sites

TripAdvisor: Rome's Colosseum is world's most popular tourist attraction
Tourism

TripAdvisor: Rome's Colosseum is world's most popular tourist attraction