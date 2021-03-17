Covid-19: Italy’s doctors and nurses nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Italy's healthcare workers nominated as "the first in the western world to have to face a very serious health emergency."

Italy's doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of their efforts in battling the covid-19 pandemic.

The candidature, approved by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, was put forward by the Italian branch of the Gorbachev Foundation, to recognise the fact that "Italian health workers were the first in the western world to have to face a very serious health emergency, in which they resorted to possible remedies of battlefield medicine, fighting in the trenches to save lives and often losing theirs."

As required by protocol, the proposal was signed officially by a Nobel Peace Prize winner, Lisa Clark, an American who lives in Tuscany and has provided voluntary assistance during the covid-19 crisis, and co-president of the International Peace Bureau, to whom the honour was conferred in 2017 for her commitment to nuclear disarmament.

"I nominated the Italian healthcare system for the Nobel Peace Prize" - said Clark - "because its self-denial was moving. Like something out of a fairy tale book, nothing like this has been seen for decades. The medical workers no longer thought of themselves but of what they could do for others using their expertise."

RELATED ARTICLES

In lockdown Italy, school kids get online art history lessons from Uffizi Gallery
Coronavirus in Italy

In lockdown Italy, school kids get online art history lessons from Uffizi Gallery

AstraZeneca: Italy 'right to be cautious' says health minister
Coronavirus in Italy

AstraZeneca: Italy 'right to be cautious' says health minister

Covid-19: Italy to give left-over vaccines to 'whoever is available' to avoid waste
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to give left-over vaccines to 'whoever is available' to avoid waste

Rome's museums fall silent again under new shutdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome's museums fall silent again under new shutdown

AstraZeneca's covid vaccine suspended in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

AstraZeneca's covid vaccine suspended in Italy

Italy keeps its 'essential' bookshops open during lockdown restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy keeps its 'essential' bookshops open during lockdown restrictions

Covid-19: the form you need to go out in Italy's red zones
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: the form you need to go out in Italy's red zones

Italy: Piemonte suspends AstraZeneca vaccine after death of teacher
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Piemonte suspends AstraZeneca vaccine after death of teacher

Covid-19: Italy imposes Easter lockdown as Rome and Milan shut schools
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy imposes Easter lockdown as Rome and Milan shut schools

Rome restaurants packed ahead of lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome restaurants packed ahead of lockdown

Covid-19: Italy approves Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy approves Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine

Italy tightens covid-19 restrictions amid new wave
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy tightens covid-19 restrictions amid new wave

Italy: EU says no indication of link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: EU says no indication of link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

Covid-19: Italy bans AstraZeneca batch amid probe into two deaths
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy bans AstraZeneca batch amid probe into two deaths

Covid-19: Italy to get up to 80 million vaccine doses by end of summer
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to get up to 80 million vaccine doses by end of summer