Covid-19: Italy accused of 'violating human rights' during first pandemic wave

During the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic, many "violations of human rights" in socio- medical residence facilities were perpetrated in Italy. 

The statement made by Amnesty International has initiated an investigation into the deficiencies of the Italian system regarding such facilities.

According to Amnesty International, the human rights of hospitalized people in nursing homes, of relatives and operators were not guaranteed during the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic. 

The five areas in which, according to the NGO, the socio- medical and socio- assistance residences have committed violations are "right to life, health, non-discrimination, not to be subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment, and respect for private life.

Amnesty Italy explains that its report "highlighted the shortcomings of Italian institutions at national, regional and local levels in adopting timely measures to protect the lives and dignity of elderly people in nursing homes during the covid-19 health emergency."

Also read: Europe closes for Covid

"The delay in enacting adequate measures, or the total lack thereof, has often resulted in violations of the right to life, health and non-discrimination of elderly guests in Italian social and socio-medical residential facilities and the operators working there," continued Amnesty Italy.

"During the first wave, in Italy and other major European countries, the choices that were made seem profoundly wrong from an ethical and economic point of view,” says Gianni Rufini, general director of Amnesty International Italy.  “A profound reflection must be made to shape the policies of the Government in the health care sector," he added.

Also read: Coronavirus in Italy

Hence, a series of recommendations and requests, including "an independent public inquiry to examine what has not worked and where the responsibilities lie, so that concrete actions can be implemented in the short term."

Ph: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid in Italy: Carabinieri twins killed by coronavirus
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid in Italy: Carabinieri twins killed by coronavirus

Italy set to start covid-19 vaccine campaign by end of 2020
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to start covid-19 vaccine campaign by end of 2020

Italy set to record over 700,000 deaths this year, highest since 1944
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to record over 700,000 deaths this year, highest since 1944

Covid-19 in Italy: Alarm over Christmas crowds
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Alarm over Christmas crowds

Covid-19: Italy debates relaxing Christmas travel ban between towns
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy debates relaxing Christmas travel ban between towns

Covid-19: Italy's new travel rules for Christmas
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's new travel rules for Christmas

Italy's interior minister tests positive for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's interior minister tests positive for covid-19

Italy: Rome high school students take their art history lessons in Baroque churches
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Rome high school students take their art history lessons in Baroque churches

Covid-19: Italy's police to monitor crowds from the sky
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's police to monitor crowds from the sky

Covid-19: Italy bans travel over Christmas holidays
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy bans travel over Christmas holidays

The unseen effects of covid-19 on children in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

The unseen effects of covid-19 on children in Italy

Covid-19: Delta and Alitalia to offer 'quarantine-free' flights between US and Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Delta and Alitalia to offer 'quarantine-free' flights between US and Italy

50 thousand people have died in Italy since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic

50 thousand people have died in Italy since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic

Italy: Naples draws on coffee tradition to offer covid-19 tests for those unable to pay
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Naples draws on coffee tradition to offer covid-19 tests for those unable to pay

Covid-19: Italy prepares for a very different Christmas
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy prepares for a very different Christmas