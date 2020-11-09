Covid-19: Family notified of man's death but he was alive, eating breakfast in hospital

Family shocked over case of mistaken identity in hospital south of Rome.

A phone call arrived late at night: "Your father didn't make it, we are sorry."

The family accepted the terrible news and, through their grief, set about informing extended family and friends, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

They also notified the funeral home which began pasting death posters around the town of Sora, in the Lazio province of Frosinone, about 100 km south-east of Rome.

However alarm bells rang the next day when the funeral agency sent the family a photograph of their loved one laid out in his coffin, reports FrosinoneToday.

Although the family had not been able to visit him during his time at the SS. Trinità hospital, due to the covid-19 restrictions, the man's appearance could not have changed so much in a few days.

The family's doubts were confirmed when it was proven that the deceased did not have any trace of an identifying scar.

The wife and adult children of the elderly man then made urgent enquiries and were soon notified that their loved one was in fact alive, eating breakfast in the hospital ward.

General Info

Address 03039 Sora, Province of Frosinone, Italy

View on Map

Covid-19: Family notified of man's death but he was alive, eating breakfast in hospital

03039 Sora, Province of Frosinone, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Pubs and bars in Pigneto team up to survive

Pubs and bars in Pigneto team up to survive

Covid-19: Italy's doctors call for total lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's doctors call for total lockdown

Covid-19: Rome cancels Christmas market in Piazza Navona
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome cancels Christmas market in Piazza Navona

Rome mayor tests positive for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome mayor tests positive for covid-19

Covid-19: Italy declares red and orange zones under new restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy declares red and orange zones under new restrictions

Rome mayor self-isolates after covid-19 contact
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome mayor self-isolates after covid-19 contact

Covid-19: Vatican Museums close until 3 December
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Vatican Museums close until 3 December

Italy's curfew: the form you need to go out at night
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's curfew: the form you need to go out at night

Covid-19: Italy imposes curfew as nation divided into risk zones
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy imposes curfew as nation divided into risk zones

Number of casualties in Italy due to covid-19 touches May levels
Coronavirus in Italy

Number of casualties in Italy due to covid-19 touches May levels

Francesco Totti tests positive for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Francesco Totti tests positive for covid-19

Italy set to bring in nationwide curfew at 21.00
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to bring in nationwide curfew at 21.00

Covid-19: Italy to close museums says culture minister
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to close museums says culture minister

Italy considers new 'red zone' lockdowns to curb covid-19 rise
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy considers new 'red zone' lockdowns to curb covid-19 rise

Italy: Protests flare in Florence over covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Protests flare in Florence over covid-19 restrictions