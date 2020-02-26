Coronavirus: Italy closes catacombs

Catacombs in Italy to close due to Coronavirus outbreak.
Italy's catacombs that are normally open to the public are to be closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, reports Italian news agency ANSA.
The "precautionary" measure was taken by the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology because of the "high concentrations of humidity, limited ventilation and closed spaces" in the underground chambers.
Rome and Naples are best known for catacombs which can also be found in the regions of Lazio, Camapania, Tuscany, Sicily and Sardinia.
For insights into underground sites in Rome see our guide.
Editorial credit: trabantos / Shutterstock.com
