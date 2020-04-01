Coronavirus in Italy: 13,155 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic

There are a total of 80,572 coronavirus patients in Italy, with an increase compared to yesterday of 2,937. On Tuesday the increase had been 2,107.

The total number of infected people - including victims and recovered - is 110, 574.

16,847 people recovered in Italy after contracting the coronavirus, 1,118 more than yesterday.

The number of victims unfortunately continues to rise: 13,155 people have died since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, with an increase of 727 people compared to yesterday. The increase had been of 837 on Tuesday.

As for the situation in Lombardy: "The number of fatalities in Lombardy remains constant”, said the Counselor for Welfare of the Regione Lombardia, Giulio Gallera, on a live Facebook streaming . He also explained that today 394 deaths were registered, while hospitalizations are slowing down. 

All data was provided by the Civil Protection during a press conference today.

 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70033
Previous article A practical guide on how to dress for the Vatican

RELATED ARTICLES

If you need it, take it: Romans help each other in crisis
Coronavirus in Italy

If you need it, take it: Romans help each other in crisis

Rome: Morricone music performed over empty Piazza Navona
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Morricone music performed over empty Piazza Navona

Coronavirus report: 'Six million infected in Italy'
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus report: 'Six million infected in Italy'

Italy clarifies lockdown rules for parents and kids
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy clarifies lockdown rules for parents and kids

1,109 more people have recovered in Italy from Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Italy

1,109 more people have recovered in Italy from Coronavirus

Vatican flags fly at half mast in solidarity with Covid-19 victims
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican flags fly at half mast in solidarity with Covid-19 victims

A Positive Side Effect of COVID-19
Pollution Coronavirus in Italy

A Positive Side Effect of COVID-19

Italy to extend Coronavirus lockdown until Easter, says health minister
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to extend Coronavirus lockdown until Easter, says health minister

Vatican: Rome cardinal tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Rome cardinal tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus in Italy: highest number of recoveries since beginning of pandemic
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: highest number of recoveries since beginning of pandemic

Coronavirus: Poland sends doctors to help Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Poland sends doctors to help Italy

Top 5 things to do in Rome once the quarantine is lifted
Coronavirus in Italy

Top 5 things to do in Rome once the quarantine is lifted

Coronavirus in Italy: number of victims and hospitalizations decreases
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: number of victims and hospitalizations decreases

Coronavirus: Albania sends doctors to help Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Albania sends doctors to help Italy

Ten thousand victims of coronavirus in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Ten thousand victims of coronavirus in Italy