Coronavirus in Italy: 13,155 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic

There are a total of 80,572 coronavirus patients in Italy, with an increase compared to yesterday of 2,937. On Tuesday the increase had been 2,107.

The total number of infected people - including victims and recovered - is 110, 574.

16,847 people recovered in Italy after contracting the coronavirus, 1,118 more than yesterday.

The number of victims unfortunately continues to rise: 13,155 people have died since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, with an increase of 727 people compared to yesterday. The increase had been of 837 on Tuesday.

As for the situation in Lombardy: "The number of fatalities in Lombardy remains constant”, said the Counselor for Welfare of the Regione Lombardia, Giulio Gallera, on a live Facebook streaming . He also explained that today 394 deaths were registered, while hospitalizations are slowing down.

All data was provided by the Civil Protection during a press conference today.