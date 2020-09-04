Berlusconi hospitalized due to covid-19 infection

Silvio Berlusconi, according to Forza Italia sources, was hospitalized last night at the San Raffale Hospital in Milan as a precautionary measure. The same sources specify that the clinical situation is stable and not worrying.

Berlusconi, after being tested positive for the covid-19 virus, had remained in solitary confinement at his family's villa in Arcore, near Milan, stating he was feeling well. "I will be present in the election campaign with interviews on TV and newspapers according to the limitations imposed by my positivity condition. Unfortunately even this has happened to me, but my battle continues" he explained in a telephone statement.

“It is an insidious disease, which I have never underestimated," said the President of Forza Italia and former Italian Prime Minister, thanking his friends and political opponents for the many messages of affection received in the last few hours.

Ph: DELBO ANDREA / Shutterstock.com