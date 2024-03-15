16 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 18 March 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Websites, graphics for web, software assistance
Classifieds IT, computers

Websites, graphics for web, software assistance

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Websites new ones and restyling, always using mobile responsive design. Please find in attached images some example of my works. Also computer software and OS Windows assistance, computer virus removing, computer tutor in Rome and Ostia, private lessons in web design basic, HTML and CSS, and Photoshop basic. Do not hesitate to contact me for more information. Feel free to call me or drop me a line at 328.2136478. Thanks in advance!

Image Gallery
1 of 6
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 1
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 1
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 2
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 2
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 3
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 3
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 4
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 4
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 5
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 5
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 6
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 6
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 1
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 2
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 3
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 4
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 5
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance - image 6
Smiling H2 - 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

IT, computers

Basic computer lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
IT, computers

Basic computer lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
IT, computers

Video editing

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
IT, computers

HP Touchsmart 12.1"

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
IT, computers

Apple Ipad Pro 2017 10,5" wifi+cell 64Gb

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
IT, computers

Apple Mac Air

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
IT, computers

Brother MFC-885 CW and Sanyo PLC-XW60

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
IT, computers

IMac 21,5 inch / 2,7 GHz Intel Core i5 / 10GB

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -