Websites new ones and restyling, always using mobile responsive design. Please find in attached images some example of my works. Also computer software and OS Windows assistance, computer virus removing, computer tutor in Rome and Ostia, private lessons in web design basic, HTML and CSS, and Photoshop basic. Do not hesitate to contact me for more information. Feel free to call me or drop me a line at 328.2136478. Thanks in advance!
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Websites, graphics for web, software assistance
Acorn International School seeks Mathematics teacher
Acorn International School Seeks Primary teachers and Primary Teacher's Assistants for immediate start and next year