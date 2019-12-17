Teacher looking for room in shared flat

Female Teacher of international school is looking for a room in a shared flat with other females and/or males in the following areas: Flaminio, Monti, Centro storico. Room must be quiet, luminous and include all bills and internet. Martha 3402341072 or email giocare@gmail.com

General Info

Price info 500 to 700
Email address giocare@gmail.com

