Tai chi classes available

I am a certified American Association Tai Chi and Qigong instructor, international certified Zhineng Qigong teacher who recently moved to Rome. I offer private classes in Rome, in San Giovanni’s neighborhood.

For info, please contact: menteessenziale@gmail.com

General Info

Price info On request
Email address menteessenziale@gmail.com
