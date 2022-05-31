Room for rent in San Giovanni

Hi everyone! I am renting for short/medium term a cosy bedroom in a shared and furnished flat in San Giovanni, only few meters from line A (San Giovanni and Re di Roma) and in front of line C. The flat is shared with just one flatmate, a professional in her mid 30s. The apartment is composed of a huge and furnished kitchen, toilet, and 2 nice bedrooms. Kitchen and toilet will be shared with just one person and it is preferred a woman, worker or student. The neighbourhood is quiet, very well connected by public transport and close to many nice restaurants and cafes. Nearby you will find the Colosseum area, rione Monti, Esquilino and Pigneto. The apart is located few meters from a local farmer market and it is close to several groceries and supermarkets. Internet is available. Text me for more pictures and information!

Address Via la Spezia, 50, 43125 Parma PR, Italia
Via la Spezia, 50, 43125 Parma PR, Italia

