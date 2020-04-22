Private Yoga Practice in Rome in English (or Italian if you want to learn Italian meanwhile!)

RYT500 - 500-hour yoga teacher ashtanga and vinyasa flow registered with Yoga Alliance. I studied in India, in Rishikesh and in Goa, I'm specialized in one to one therapeutic programs focused on improvement of psycho-physical well-being over 40, increasing muscles strength and flexibility, promoting weight loss and body reshaping, working of different issues such as back pain, stiffness and stress management. I provide you presential sessions in Rome, in location at your choice or among some of the most scenic venues in Rome , as well as online sessions via Skype or Whatsup and recorded customized videos so that you can follow your training at home, in the office or when you are travelling. I teach in English and Italian.