Private Yoga Practice in Rome in English (or Italian if you want to learn Italian meanwhile!)

RYT500 - 500-hour yoga teacher ashtanga and vinyasa flow registered with Yoga Alliance. I studied in India, in Rishikesh and in Goa, I'm specialized in one to one therapeutic programs focused on improvement of psycho-physical well-being over 40, increasing muscles strength and flexibility, promoting weight loss and body reshaping, working of different issues such as back pain, stiffness and stress management. I provide you presential sessions in Rome, in location at your choice or among some of the most scenic venues in Rome , as well as online sessions via Skype or Whatsup and recorded customized videos so that you can follow your training at home, in the office or when you are travelling. I teach in English and Italian.

General Info

Price info Euro 75/hour for a private class, while a package of 4 lessons x month is purchased in advance for Euro 260
Address Quartiere II Parioli, Roma RM, Italia
Email address luisa.frinconi@gmail.com

