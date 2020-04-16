Personal Trainer in Rome for webcam sessions - in English or Italian
Strength and Conditioning Coach with PhD degree in Sports and Human Movement Sciences available for physical activity programs via webcam
I can help you reach different goals, including:
o General conditioning
o Weight loss
o Posture and mobility
o Increasing muscle mass and strength
o Post-injury rehabilitation
o Sport specific conditioning and preparation for competitions
o Exercise for elderly
You can choose to work individually or in small group
The training process will be designed to meet your needs and reach your goals, and will be based on the most recent and valid information of the Human Movement and Sports Sciences literature.
Phone: 3803162583
