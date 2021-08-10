Personal Trainer

Hi, my name is Anna and I'm a Personal Trainer. Personal Training takes place outdoors-immersing yourself in nature is beneficial for your health and will inevitably also increase your motivation to exercise! Training programmes are tailored to your own goals and interests and may include walking, running, biking, in addition to anaerobic exercises for specific muscle groups. I also offer stand up paddling or windsurfing lessons at the sea or the lake near Rome.

*English and Italian mothertongue

General Info

Price info variable, depending on service requested
Address Via Aurelia Antica, 183, 00164 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Personal Trainer

Via Aurelia Antica, 183, 00164 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75357
Previous article TEMPORARY Early Childhood Teacher with experience

RELATED ARTICLES

Toorx brx90 exercise bike
Health and Fitness Household sales

Toorx brx90 exercise bike

Relax - Beauty Massage
Health and Fitness

Relax - Beauty Massage

Shiatsu Massage at your home
Health and Fitness

Shiatsu Massage at your home

Gym lessons
Health and Fitness

Gym lessons

American psychologist
Health and Fitness

American psychologist

Giving Birth ~ A Guided Tour
Health and Fitness

Giving Birth ~ A Guided Tour

Ballet-Inspired Fitness Classes in the Park
Health and Fitness

Ballet-Inspired Fitness Classes in the Park

Virtual Kung fu / Tai Chi / Meditation
Health and Fitness

Virtual Kung fu / Tai Chi / Meditation

Psychological sessions
Health and Fitness

Psychological sessions

Psychoanalysis in Rome
Health and Fitness

Psychoanalysis in Rome

Lampada Sale
Health and Fitness

Lampada Sale

Thai massage
Health and Fitness

Thai massage

Postural gym instructor
Health and Fitness

Postural gym instructor

Your Olive Leaf Extract
Health and Fitness

Your Olive Leaf Extract

Group Training In Villa Pamphili
Health and Fitness

Group Training In Villa Pamphili