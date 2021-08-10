Hi, my name is Anna and I'm a Personal Trainer. Personal Training takes place outdoors-immersing yourself in nature is beneficial for your health and will inevitably also increase your motivation to exercise! Training programmes are tailored to your own goals and interests and may include walking, running, biking, in addition to anaerobic exercises for specific muscle groups. I also offer stand up paddling or windsurfing lessons at the sea or the lake near Rome.
*English and Italian mothertongue
Address Via Aurelia Antica, 183, 00164 Roma RM, Italia
