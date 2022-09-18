Mother tongue English language teacher

I am a qualified mother tongue English Language teacher. I am available for face to face lessons for children or adults. I live in the Marconi area, please feel free to contact me at josephinemoconnor@gmail.com.

General Info

Price info 15 euros per hour.
Address Viale Guglielmo Marconi, Roma RM, Italy
Email address josephinemoconnor@gmail.com

View on Map

Mother tongue English language teacher

Viale Guglielmo Marconi, Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77490
Previous article Mature English lady
Next article Experienced & Motivated Teachers

RELATED ARTICLES

Native English Teacher Offering Lessons for Kids
Lessons

Native English Teacher Offering Lessons for Kids

Mother tongue/Bilingual English Teachers
Lessons

Mother tongue/Bilingual English Teachers

Mother tongue English Teacher -Summer Course
Lessons

Mother tongue English Teacher -Summer Course

Have fun with me learning English or Italian, finishing your summer homework or just playing
Lessons

Have fun with me learning English or Italian, finishing your summer homework or just playing

Adult Classical Ballet in English
Lessons

Adult Classical Ballet in English

English Tutor - Inglese Tutor
Lessons

English Tutor - Inglese Tutor

Childrens Ballet Class in English!
Lessons

Childrens Ballet Class in English!

Qualified mother-tongue Italian Teacher
Lessons

Qualified mother-tongue Italian Teacher

Read italian writer and learn italian language
Lessons

Read italian writer and learn italian language

Mothertongue English teacher
Lessons

Mothertongue English teacher

Looking for Math students
Lessons

Looking for Math students

Mother tongue English Teacher
Lessons

Mother tongue English Teacher

The Spiritual Awakening Program (One-to-One)
Lessons

The Spiritual Awakening Program (One-to-One)

Tai chi classes available
Lessons

Tai chi classes available

BEGINNER Italian language course
Lessons

BEGINNER Italian language course