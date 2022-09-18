Mother tongue English language teacher
I am a qualified mother tongue English Language teacher. I am available for face to face lessons for children or adults. I live in the Marconi area, please feel free to contact me at josephinemoconnor@gmail.com.
General Info
Price info 15 euros per hour.
Address Viale Guglielmo Marconi, Roma RM, Italy
Email address josephinemoconnor@gmail.com
Mother tongue English language teacher
Viale Guglielmo Marconi, Roma RM, Italy
